Photo 1253
Faux champagne
I didn’t want to open a bottle of champagne and drink it alone, because Jerry is seriously dieting. I thought Sprite would work, as it turned out Sprite’s bubbles are bigger and don’t last as long as champagne’s. 😊 This for “glasses” today.
6th June 2020
6th Jun 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1464
photos
114
followers
77
following
343% complete
View this month »
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Taken
6th June 2020 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glasses
,
law-2020
,
june20words
katy
ace
Your "glasses" are beautiful and who cares about the bubbles?
June 7th, 2020
