Faux champagne by louannwarren
Faux champagne

I didn’t want to open a bottle of champagne and drink it alone, because Jerry is seriously dieting. I thought Sprite would work, as it turned out Sprite’s bubbles are bigger and don’t last as long as champagne’s. 😊 This for “glasses” today.
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Lou Ann

katy ace
Your "glasses" are beautiful and who cares about the bubbles?
June 7th, 2020  
