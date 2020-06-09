Previous
Johnny by louannwarren
Photo 1256

Johnny

This is a classic photo of what it is like to graduate in 2020. My COVID photo book is getting bigger and bigger, smile. Those are anchors on Johnny’s mask, he leaves for the US Navy mid June.
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

Lou Ann

