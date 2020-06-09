Sign up
Photo 1256
Johnny
This is a classic photo of what it is like to graduate in 2020. My COVID photo book is getting bigger and bigger, smile. Those are anchors on Johnny’s mask, he leaves for the US Navy mid June.
9th June 2020
9th Jun 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I'm happy to begin my fourth year here, I've learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Tags
johnny
,
law-2020
,
covid-style-graduation
