Photo 1257
Calla lilies from Mexico
A Mexican pottery plate on the side of our garden shed. I liked the morning light and shadows.
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I'm happy to begin my fourth year here, I've learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1468
photos
114
followers
77
following
2
1
365
iPhone XR
10th June 2020 7:42am
Tags
lily
,
mexican
,
calla
,
platter
,
law-2020
,
june20words
Beryl Lloyd
What a delightful plate - so pretty !
June 10th, 2020
