The lizard and the rusted cross

This is a Mexican tin and clay tile cross on the garden shed wall. The tin is rusting through, I touched it to see how stable it was and this little guy scurried out from behind it. I will have to take it down soon, it’s just barely together!



***I emailed the Dallas Zoo about the Pacific Tree Frog I posted Sunday, they replied he is a Gulf Coast Toad, very common to north Texas. I don’t think he’s common at all, he’s the first one I’ve seen and I’ve lived in north Texas since 1969. Smile.