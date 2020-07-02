Previous
Hospital visit drill
Hospital visit drill

When you arrive at the hospital you have to be wearing a mask. You sterilize your hands, I sterilized my gloves. They take your temperature and ask you the required Covid questions, then put a green “Covid prescreen pass” band on your wrist. When I got to Jerry’s room I could take off my mask and gloves. If I left the room I had to don the mask again as Texas is under strict mask mandates. Jerry lost a kidney to cancer several years ago and one of the meds that helps his heart (a diuretic) hurts his remaining kidney, which causes the fluid buildup around his heart. A real Catch 22. So he will have to meet with his nephrologist and cardiologist to try to resolve this critical issue. We actually came home at 9 o’clock last night. He’s still asleep, he’s so glad to be home!
Lou Ann

