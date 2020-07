Decorating for July 4

July 4th is a national holiday in the USA commemorating our Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. We celebrate with barbecues, picnics, parades, baseball games, fireworks and family reunions. This year, thanks to Covid, we can’t have any of these, well we can shoot fireworks, if our cities allow it. There are no fireworks shows though. I have always used flags as decorations, that at least can continue.