Photo 1289
Midsummer Solstice? Yes, please.
Friends from New Orleans told us about this Hendrick’s gin. It’s amazing on it’s own or with a splash of tonic water. Those are the remaining July 4th flowers, hydrangeas, carnations and daisies, still lovely after 8 days.
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Tags
solstice
,
midsummer
,
law-2020
Kaylynn
Nice layout
July 12th, 2020
