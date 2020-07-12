Previous
Midsummer Solstice? Yes, please. by louannwarren
Midsummer Solstice? Yes, please.

Friends from New Orleans told us about this Hendrick’s gin. It’s amazing on it’s own or with a splash of tonic water. Those are the remaining July 4th flowers, hydrangeas, carnations and daisies, still lovely after 8 days.
Lou Ann

Kaylynn
Nice layout
July 12th, 2020  
