Previous
Next
“And the world goes around and around...” by louannwarren
Photo 1288

“And the world goes around and around...”

This water fountain spins ever so slowly, showing every continent, while water magically flows over it. It’s quite a sculpture and new to downtown Grapevine. Some faffing to give the scene some pizzazz.
11th July 2020 11th Jul 20

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
352% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sylvia du Toit
Thanks for sharing.
July 11th, 2020  
Judith Johnson
What a lovely feature
July 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise