The fungus among us! by louannwarren
The fungus among us!

The new grass in the backyard must have a whole layer of fungus below it, as it has forests of these mushrooms. I read up on them and decided I was overwatering the grass. Then it rained. Ha!
10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

Lou Ann

Annie D ace
Oh my...it's a fairy garden 😍
July 10th, 2020  
