Photo 1287
The fungus among us!
The new grass in the backyard must have a whole layer of fungus below it, as it has forests of these mushrooms. I read up on them and decided I was overwatering the grass. Then it rained. Ha!
10th July 2020
10th Jul 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I'm happy to begin my fourth year here, I've learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
7th July 2020 7:44am
Tags
mushrooms
grass
zoysia
law-2020
Annie D
ace
Oh my...it's a fairy garden 😍
July 10th, 2020
