Who says you can’t celebrate your birthday all year?! by louannwarren
Photo 1293

Who says you can’t celebrate your birthday all year?!

Lori’s birthday gift for Jerry’s April 28th birthday got sidetracked because of Covid. So last evening she showed up with his present, balloons and a divine coconut cake!
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
