Photo 1293
Who says you can't celebrate your birthday all year?!
Lori's birthday gift for Jerry's April 28th birthday got sidetracked because of Covid. So last evening she showed up with his present, balloons and a divine coconut cake!
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
0
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1505
photos
114
followers
75
following
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
15th July 2020 7:03pm
Tags
birthday
,
lori
,
jerry
,
law-2020
