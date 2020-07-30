Previous
Who plants a Crepe Myrtle by their swimming pool? 😊 by louannwarren
Photo 1307

Who plants a Crepe Myrtle by their swimming pool? 😊

They are beautiful flowering trees, but oh my! The pool’s decking and waterfall catch every fallen blossom from this pink Myrtle.
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful , just like confetti, pretty, floating on the pool !!! but oh ! no fun in cleaning it up daily !!
July 30th, 2020  
Peter ace
Lovely tones, textured and composition Lou Ann:)
July 30th, 2020  
