Just in time! by louannwarren
Photo 1315

Just in time!

I received this watercolor postcard from granddaughter Cadence just in time for the word of the day today, “Golden Hour”. She said “Granny it’s a sunset on the ocean.” 😍
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I'm happy to begin my fourth year here, I've learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Photo Details

Kate ace
A budding painter
August 7th, 2020  
Annie D ace
it is beautiful
August 7th, 2020  
Mave
She is good. Good sense of colour and imagination.
August 7th, 2020  
