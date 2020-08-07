Sign up
Just in time!
I received this watercolor postcard from granddaughter Cadence just in time for the word of the day today, “Golden Hour”. She said “Granny it’s a sunset on the ocean.” 😍
Kate
ace
A budding painter
August 7th, 2020
Annie D
ace
it is beautiful
August 7th, 2020
Mave
She is good. Good sense of colour and imagination.
August 7th, 2020
