Photo 1316
The artist
Granddaughter Cadence was leaving for college in two days, we finally were able to meet for lunch. We hadn’t seen each other since Covid started, we were so glad to be together. She is the postcard artist! For the August word “happy”.
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
0
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1528
photos
114
followers
75
following
360% complete
View this month »
1309
1310
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
3
365
iPhone XR
4th August 2020 1:04pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
happy
cadence
law-2020
aug20words
