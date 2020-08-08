Previous
The artist by louannwarren
The artist

Granddaughter Cadence was leaving for college in two days, we finally were able to meet for lunch. We hadn’t seen each other since Covid started, we were so glad to be together. She is the postcard artist! For the August word “happy”.
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

