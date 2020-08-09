Previous
Alphabet August word today I - “It’s my birthday” by louannwarren
Photo 1317

Alphabet August word today I - “It’s my birthday”

Here I am at my third birthday party (in August of 1946) with my friends Molly and Candy. I’m in the middle, with the bow in my hair. This for I - the word for today. I’m a Leo like Annie, my birthday isn’t until the 17th. 😊
9th August 2020 9th Aug 20

Lou Ann

Annie D ace
what a great image - it's my birthday today - you are a Leo if I recall - when is yours today too or the post just fits with word of the day?
August 9th, 2020  
Babs ace
You look so sweet, love the curls, very Shirley Temple.

Happy Birthday Lou Ann.
August 9th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
@annied my birthday is the 17th! I was just following your alphabet August today. Happy birthday Annie, I hope you have a wonderful day. 🎂🤗 I just edited my post! 😊
August 9th, 2020  
Annie D ace
@louannwarren I had a lovely day...weekend even 😁
August 9th, 2020  
