Photo 1317
Alphabet August word today I - “It’s my birthday”
Here I am at my third birthday party (in August of 1946) with my friends Molly and Candy. I’m in the middle, with the bow in my hair. This for I - the word for today. I’m a Leo like Annie, my birthday isn’t until the 17th. 😊
9th August 2020
9th Aug 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Annie D
ace
what a great image - it's my birthday today - you are a Leo if I recall - when is yours today too or the post just fits with word of the day?
August 9th, 2020
Babs
ace
You look so sweet, love the curls, very Shirley Temple.
Happy Birthday Lou Ann.
August 9th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
@annied
my birthday is the 17th! I was just following your alphabet August today. Happy birthday Annie, I hope you have a wonderful day. 🎂🤗 I just edited my post! 😊
August 9th, 2020
Annie D
ace
@louannwarren
I had a lovely day...weekend even 😁
August 9th, 2020
Happy Birthday Lou Ann.