Photo 1321
Pentas in monotone
Monotone photography is when the photo is all one tone. I thought my Pentas looked good in this tone. For the word of the day Monotone.
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Tags
monotone
pentas
law-2020
aug20words
