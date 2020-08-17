Sign up
Photo 1325
A “quiet” place
At the north end of the pond. This is my attempt at “quiet” for the word of the day. 😊
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1537
photos
111
followers
75
following
7
2
365
iPhone XR
14th August 2020 8:05am
Tags
quiet
,
law-2020
,
aug20words
Jacqueline
ace
This is lovely Lou Ann!
August 17th, 2020
Kate
ace
Good photo for the word of the day
August 17th, 2020
