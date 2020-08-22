Sign up
Discuss
Lucky to be the first car waiting for the train to cross
For the word of the day “View”. 😊
22nd August 2020
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I'm happy to begin my fourth year here, I've learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Diana
Fabulous series af shots and beautifully presented.

August 22nd, 2020
August 22nd, 2020
summerfield
i've seen quite a few videos on you-tube of cars in different cities in the states impatiently going around tracks or ahead of the trains which are really dangerous, or more likely stupid. i was a speeder when i used to drive, but i do wait patiently until the barrier is up and secure before i go (sometimes just to piss the cars behind me), and there would be cars trying to pass left and right and rudely pressing on their horns.

nice collage, law. your trains are very colourful! aces!

August 22nd, 2020
nice collage, law. your trains are very colourful! aces!
August 22nd, 2020
Lou Ann
@summerfield
our barriers cross the entire street, you can't really go around them. I guess you could duck under the barrier as it starts down but you would have to speed like crazy. It's just rare to be the first car in line with the best view of the train.

August 22nd, 2020
August 22nd, 2020
nice collage, law. your trains are very colourful! aces!