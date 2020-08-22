Previous
Next
Lucky to be the first car waiting for the train to cross by louannwarren
Photo 1330

Lucky to be the first car waiting for the train to cross

For the word of the day “View”. 😊
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
364% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous series af shots and beautifully presented.
August 22nd, 2020  
summerfield ace
i've seen quite a few videos on you-tube of cars in different cities in the states impatiently going around tracks or ahead of the trains which are really dangerous, or more likely stupid. i was a speeder when i used to drive, but i do wait patiently until the barrier is up and secure before i go (sometimes just to piss the cars behind me), and there would be cars trying to pass left and right and rudely pressing on their horns.

nice collage, law. your trains are very colourful! aces!
August 22nd, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
@summerfield our barriers cross the entire street, you can’t really go around them. I guess you could duck under the barrier as it starts down but you would have to speed like crazy. It’s just rare to be the first car in line with the best view of the train.
August 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise