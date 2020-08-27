Sign up
Photo 1335
My favorite color
The Alphabet August word today is “your favorite color”. In all of it’s nuances, BLUE is my favorite color. This is Grapevine Lake Monday morning, I loved the sky and the lake’s color! 😊
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1548
photos
111
followers
75
following
365% complete
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3100
Taken
24th August 2020 6:38am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
blue
,
color
,
lake
,
favorite
,
grapevine
,
law-2030
,
aug20words
Ingrid
Beautiful shades of blue indeed!
August 28th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
lovely scene and nice natural framing.
August 28th, 2020
