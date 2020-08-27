Previous
Next
My favorite color by louannwarren
Photo 1335

My favorite color

The Alphabet August word today is “your favorite color”. In all of it’s nuances, BLUE is my favorite color. This is Grapevine Lake Monday morning, I loved the sky and the lake’s color! 😊
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
365% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ingrid
Beautiful shades of blue indeed!
August 28th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
lovely scene and nice natural framing.
August 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise