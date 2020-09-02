Previous
Can you eat basil flowers? by louannwarren
Can you eat basil flowers?

My herb garden has been wonderful this year. Well, except for the purple Jew killing the Sage. 😊 My basil and mint have flower stalks and the bees are loving it too.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and pretty colors.
September 2nd, 2020  
Kate ace
Love fresh basil. A local farmer said that she let her basil flowers grow for the bees. Otherwise, trim the flowers off to keep the plant going those great leaves.
September 2nd, 2020  
Diana ace
Oh yes, pretty decorations in salads too ;-)
September 2nd, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely capture
September 2nd, 2020  
