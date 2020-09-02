Sign up
Can you eat basil flowers?
My herb garden has been wonderful this year. Well, except for the purple Jew killing the Sage. 😊 My basil and mint have flower stalks and the bees are loving it too.
2nd September 2020
Tags
garden
law-2020
sep20words
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and pretty colors.
September 2nd, 2020
Kate
ace
Love fresh basil. A local farmer said that she let her basil flowers grow for the bees. Otherwise, trim the flowers off to keep the plant going those great leaves.
September 2nd, 2020
Diana
ace
Oh yes, pretty decorations in salads too ;-)
September 2nd, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely capture
September 2nd, 2020
