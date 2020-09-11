Previous
September 11, 2001 by louannwarren
Photo 1350

September 11, 2001

America is in mourning today, the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on New York’s World Trade Centers. This photo and the accompanying quote are on Facebook today.
“On this day... 19 years ago 246 people went to sleep in preparation for their morning flights. 2,606 people went to sleep in preparation for work in the morning. 343 firefighters went to sleep in preparation for their morning shift. 60 police officers went to sleep in preparation for morning patrol. 8 paramedics went to sleep in preparation for the morning shift. None of them saw past 10:00am Sept 11, 2001. In one single moment life may never be the same. As you live and enjoy the breaths you take today and tonight before you go to sleep in preparation for your life tomorrow, kiss the ones you love, snuggle a little tighter, and never take one second of your life for granted.”
#wewillneverforget 🇺🇸

Lou Ann

Wylie ace
I think we all know where we were when this happened. A sad day.
September 11th, 2020  
Babs ace
A day none of us will ever forget.
September 11th, 2020  
