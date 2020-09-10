Sign up
Photo 1349
Beware of teacup poodles
On my walk yesterday morning I noticed this new fence and gate and had to laugh. This homeowner is a master gardener and she has two tiny teacup poodles. I’m pretty sure they wouldn’t hurt a flea. 😊
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I'm happy to begin my fourth year here, I've learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
9th September 2020 7:42am
Tags
walking
,
law-2020
,
sep20words
