Previous
Next
Beware of teacup poodles by louannwarren
Photo 1349

Beware of teacup poodles

On my walk yesterday morning I noticed this new fence and gate and had to laugh. This homeowner is a master gardener and she has two tiny teacup poodles. I’m pretty sure they wouldn’t hurt a flea. 😊
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
369% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise