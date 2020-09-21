Sign up
A Painted Lady visited our Bubble Gum Lantana yesterday
Finally, just two days before fall, two Painted Ladies came to visit. I was thrilled to see them. Of course when I raised my camera they did not tarry. 😊
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
Tags
lantana
lady
painted
law-2030
Kerri Michaels
beautiful fav
September 21st, 2020
