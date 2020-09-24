Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 1363
Dallas’ Bishop Arts District all dressed for fall
I met friends for lunch and shopping yesterday at this historic area close to downtown Dallas. It was lovely to stroll from store to store, even with masks on. Loved all the fall decorations.
24th September 2020
24th Sep 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Taken
23rd September 2020 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
arts
,
bishop
,
catherine
,
law-2020
,
sep20words
