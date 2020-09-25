Previous
Half Flamingo Friday by louannwarren
Photo 1364

Half Flamingo Friday

This shop in Dallas’ Bishop Arts had wonderful, eclectic home decor items. The ceramic cockatoos were kind of overpowered by those flamingoes. 😊
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Lou Ann

Kate ace
Those pink flamingos do stand out prominently. Is that a painting of RBG?
September 25th, 2020  
Annie D ace
ha ha what a great collection
September 25th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
@k9photo yes it is! 🥰
September 25th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
@annied I know! I do wonder what that bird with the punk feather cut and long beak is, though!
September 25th, 2020  
Annie D ace
@louannwarren made me think of a crowned pigeon - but not really sure hahaha
September 25th, 2020  
