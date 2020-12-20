Previous
Cadence!
Photo 1450

Cadence!

When she returned from her university for winter break, she self isolated for 7 days so she could come spend an afternoon with me. She’s 21 now and just so grownup. She talks like a scientist, detailing the importance of Jerry and I staying safe during these times. She sounded just like Jerry’s doctor on his virtual appointment the other day. Of course she’s a biology student, so she knows all the big words now. Smile. She gave me a wonderful inverted umbrella and other sweet gifts. It meant the absolute world to me for her to come see me.
20th December 2020

Lou Ann

Pam Knowler ace
A lovely collage of happiness!! You both have beautiful smiles!! Such a caring young lady!!
December 20th, 2020  
