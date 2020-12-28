Previous
My Christmas Amaryllis with a 2 foot tall leaf and no bloom stem. by louannwarren
Photo 1458

My Christmas Amaryllis with a 2 foot tall leaf and no bloom stem.

It’s 2020, after all. 😂
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Michelle
Wow that's certainly reaching for the sky!
December 28th, 2020  
Bep
Unusual, isn't it?
December 28th, 2020  
Diana ace
that is rather amazing, lovely processing.
December 28th, 2020  
