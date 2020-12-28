Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1458
My Christmas Amaryllis with a 2 foot tall leaf and no bloom stem.
It’s 2020, after all. 😂
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1675
photos
106
followers
77
following
Tags
christmas
no
bloom
amaryllis
law-2020
Michelle
Wow that's certainly reaching for the sky!
December 28th, 2020
Bep
Unusual, isn't it?
December 28th, 2020
Diana
ace
that is rather amazing, lovely processing.
December 28th, 2020
