Photo 1459
The first fire of the season
Finally cold enough to have a fire in the fireplace. It takes the chill off the room in no time and makes you warm, just looking at it.
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I'm happy to begin my fourth year here, I've learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1676
photos
106
followers
77
following
Tags
weather
,
cold
,
fireplace
,
law-2020
