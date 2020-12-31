The annual grandchild Christmas collage looks a little different this year

Since we couldn’t be together Christmas I asked my grandchildren to send me their pictures. It turned out to be quite a project, two of the girls sent their photos Christmas Day, one girl forgot to turn her phone on so I had to go to her Facebook page to retrieve her family’s Thanksgiving photos. Another girl asked if I could just use her Christmas card photos; I captured two boy’s photos from a Christmas Day Zoom and the last boy asked me to just use his Facebook profile picture. Where there’s a will there’s a way, and I finally came up with enough photos for the collage. Happy New Year everyone! So glad to tell 2020 goodbye.