The annual grandchild Christmas collage looks a little different this year by louannwarren
Photo 1461

The annual grandchild Christmas collage looks a little different this year

Since we couldn’t be together Christmas I asked my grandchildren to send me their pictures. It turned out to be quite a project, two of the girls sent their photos Christmas Day, one girl forgot to turn her phone on so I had to go to her Facebook page to retrieve her family’s Thanksgiving photos. Another girl asked if I could just use her Christmas card photos; I captured two boy’s photos from a Christmas Day Zoom and the last boy asked me to just use his Facebook profile picture. Where there’s a will there’s a way, and I finally came up with enough photos for the collage. Happy New Year everyone! So glad to tell 2020 goodbye.
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Lou Ann

Photo Details

Dianne
Well worth the effort - looks great and a good record of the year!
January 1st, 2021  
katy ace
Such a beautiufl family! Great to see them in this collage that you worked so hard for!
January 1st, 2021  
