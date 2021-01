Remember When.....

I was in the eighth grade when the Golden Horseshoe Drive In Theater opened in Lubbock in 1956. It’s name and iconic signage were so “Texas”, smile. So many boys in my class in high school worked there, alas none of them offered to sneak me in. 😊 It was a twin screen theater that could park 1,000 cars, it was always busy and just so much fun. It closed in 1987. This for “movies”, the word of the day.