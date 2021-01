“Friendship isn’t a big thing, it’s a million little things.” Paulo Coehlo

I graduated from high school with the ladies in the top photo, 60 + years ago. My friend Jan, bottom right, worked where I worked when I moved to Dallas in 1969. Anne, bottom left, went on a wine cruise we went on in 2009. I’m thankful for these ladies, and happy to call them friends. For the word friends today.