First, you wait by louannwarren
First, you wait

Yesterday I had my first vaccine. You check in, then you wait (and stand on the 6’ apart floor markers) in a circuitous line; there were 18 enclosed shot administering stations; your nurse gives you a vaccine badge; lastly you sit 6’ apart for 15 minutes, in the observation room, in case you have a reaction. The whole process took maybe 25 minutes. I received the Pfizer vaccine, I go back in three weeks for my second one. I’m waiting for my arm to hurt, so far, nothing. My DIL, the nurse anesthetist, said to keep my arm moving after the shot, maybe that helped. I’m thankful for this opportunity!
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

Lou Ann

Wendy ace
Congrats. Sounds like it was a tedious process!
Let us know how it goes ... inquiring minds want to know!
January 19th, 2021  
Phil Sandford ace
excellent news
January 19th, 2021  
Diana ace
Great shots of what sounds like a very professional job well done. Hope all is good and you have no unwanted reaction.
January 19th, 2021  
