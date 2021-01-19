First, you wait

Yesterday I had my first vaccine. You check in, then you wait (and stand on the 6’ apart floor markers) in a circuitous line; there were 18 enclosed shot administering stations; your nurse gives you a vaccine badge; lastly you sit 6’ apart for 15 minutes, in the observation room, in case you have a reaction. The whole process took maybe 25 minutes. I received the Pfizer vaccine, I go back in three weeks for my second one. I’m waiting for my arm to hurt, so far, nothing. My DIL, the nurse anesthetist, said to keep my arm moving after the shot, maybe that helped. I’m thankful for this opportunity!