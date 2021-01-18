Sign up
Photo 1479
Oh Henry!
Lori and her grandson Henry for the word “hands” today.
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Tags
hands
,
lori
,
henry
,
jan21words
,
law-2021
Monique
ace
Oh, wonderful shot ! I had the same little giraffe when I was a baby according my photo album 😉
January 18th, 2021
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous shot.
January 18th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sweet 😊
January 18th, 2021
