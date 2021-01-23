Previous
Gage’s first snow! by louannwarren
Photo 1484

Gage’s first snow!

This is our great grandson Gage, loving his first snow. This snowstorm completely missed our area, our grandson lives two hours away and they had a beautiful snowstorm. For “joy” the word today.
23rd January 2021

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
