Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Photo 1495
FoR Landscape 3
I drove by the Sellmeyer llama farm searching for landscapes. This girl was standing in the sunshine, she makes this more a “llamascape” than a landscape. 😊
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
1714
photos
109
followers
77
following
409% complete
View this month »
1488
1489
1490
1491
1492
1493
1494
1495
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
1st February 2021 1:45pm
llama
,
sellmeyer
,
law-2021
,
for2021
