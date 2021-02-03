Previous
Next
FoR Landscape 3 by louannwarren
Photo 1495

FoR Landscape 3

I drove by the Sellmeyer llama farm searching for landscapes. This girl was standing in the sunshine, she makes this more a “llamascape” than a landscape. 😊
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
409% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise