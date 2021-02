FoR Back to the basics 4

This is icicles on a shrub by the front porch during our historic winter storm, cropped like crazy, ha. Our part of Texas had never had three consecutive days as cold as three of the storm’s days were, the coldest was -2 and that temperature was what sent our power grid into a tailspin. Slowly but surely the cities are recovering though. The plumbers have not stopped working, so many water pipes froze and burst. Our home is fine and our pool is fine, we are very fortunate.