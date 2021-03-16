Sign up
Photo 1536
Café art
This stylistic flower is on display at the Golden Egg Café, I faffed it for today’s rainbow orange.
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
Views
5
5
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
21st February 2021 8:41am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flower
,
golden
,
orange
,
egg
,
café
,
law-2021
,
rainbow2021
Babs
ace
Nice faffing, what a great result.
March 16th, 2021
