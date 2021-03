The state flag of Texas

These homeowners chose to adorn the side of their garden shed with the flag of Texas and painted the building’s ends red. Texas has a very storied flag history, this 1845 design is the final one of 6 flags that have flown over the state. The flags of Spain, France, Mexico, The Republic of Texas, the United States of America and The Confederate States of America have all flown over some or all of the current territory. This for my rainbow red today.