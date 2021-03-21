Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1541
“Jane”
This tulip Magnolia is a Jane Magnolia. We planted her in July last year and miracle of miracles, she survived our bitter cold weather event and has quite a few blooms. The bloom‘s fragrance is wonderful.
21st March 2021
21st Mar 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
1762
photos
111
followers
78
following
422% complete
View this month »
1534
1535
1536
1537
1538
1539
1540
1541
Latest from all albums
1535
221
1536
1537
1538
1539
1540
1541
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
20th March 2021 9:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
tulip
,
jane
,
magnolia
,
law-2020
,
rainbow2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a lovely colour & a beautiful large bloom.
March 21st, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful and delicate flowers
March 21st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close