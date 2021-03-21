Previous
Next
“Jane” by louannwarren
Photo 1541

“Jane”

This tulip Magnolia is a Jane Magnolia. We planted her in July last year and miracle of miracles, she survived our bitter cold weather event and has quite a few blooms. The bloom‘s fragrance is wonderful.
21st March 2021 21st Mar 21

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
422% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Valerie Chesney ace
Such a lovely colour & a beautiful large bloom.
March 21st, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful and delicate flowers
March 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise