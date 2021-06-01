Previous
522 days by louannwarren
Photo 1613

522 days

This is grandson Willem talking to Jerry at our family Memorial Day party yesterday. The last time we saw our grands and great grands in person was Christmas Day, 2019 — 522 days ago.
1st June 2021 1st Jun 21

Lou Ann

Lou Ann
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
Nicole Campbell ace
You must of had a magical weekend x
June 1st, 2021  
Dawn ace
A lovely shot of you both
June 1st, 2021  
