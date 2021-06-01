Sign up
Photo 1613
522 days
This is grandson Willem talking to Jerry at our family Memorial Day party yesterday. The last time we saw our grands and great grands in person was Christmas Day, 2019 — 522 days ago.
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
2
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
1869
photos
118
followers
78
following
441% complete
1606
1607
1608
1609
1610
1611
1612
1613
1609
254
1610
1611
255
256
1612
1613
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Taken
31st May 2021 12:56pm
day
,
memorial
,
jerry
,
willem
,
law-2021
Nicole Campbell
ace
You must of had a magical weekend x
June 1st, 2021
Dawn
ace
A lovely shot of you both
June 1st, 2021
