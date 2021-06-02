Previous
Next
Wings! by louannwarren
Photo 1614

Wings!

Great grandma Sue sewed wings on t shirts for Jaxon and Kaden. They were thrilled. Jaxon’s father had asked her to make him a wing shirt when he was 8, so the tradition continues!
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
442% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
fantastic, and camouflaged too!
June 2nd, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
So delightful!
June 2nd, 2021  
Dawn ace
So cool
June 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise