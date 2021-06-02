Sign up
Photo 1614
Wings!
Great grandma Sue sewed wings on t shirts for Jaxon and Kaden. They were thrilled. Jaxon’s father had asked her to make him a wing shirt when he was 8, so the tradition continues!
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I'm from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
Tags
jaxon
,
t-shirts
,
wing
,
kaden
,
law-2021
Wylie
ace
fantastic, and camouflaged too!
June 2nd, 2021
Valerie Chesney
ace
So delightful!
June 2nd, 2021
Dawn
ace
So cool
June 2nd, 2021
