Photo 1615
Sharks!
Great grandson Kaden loves sharks, they were perfect decorations for his 5 year old birthday cake.
3rd June 2021
3rd Jun 21
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Taken
31st May 2021 2:31pm
Tags
birthday
,
sharks
,
kaden
,
law-2021
