Photo 1623
A closeup of the Purple Horsemint wildflower
There are so many wildflowers this year because of our phenomenal rainfall in May. I honestly have not seen this one until this year.
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
6th June 2021 8:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
wildflower
,
horsemint
