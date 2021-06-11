Previous
A closeup of the Purple Horsemint wildflower by louannwarren
A closeup of the Purple Horsemint wildflower

There are so many wildflowers this year because of our phenomenal rainfall in May. I honestly have not seen this one until this year.
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Lou Ann

North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas.
