The Evening Grosbeaks
In Montana my SIL had two bird feed tables with large bird feeders on her deck. The Grosbeaks eat non stop all day, much to her chagrin. She was going to quit filling the feeders till winter in the hopes that they would move on.
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
evening
grosbeak
montana
law-2021
Kate
I had starlings leaps to year but they haven’t returned this year. The squirrels have returned in greater numbers, though.
June 12th, 2021
