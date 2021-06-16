Previous
The prairie cone wildflower meadow at Victoria Park by louannwarren
The prairie cone wildflower meadow at Victoria Park

These wildflowers thrive in our heat. We are in the midst of 99 F. (38 C.) days and when I walked by this no mow zone the wildflowers were thriving.
Lou Ann

North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas.
