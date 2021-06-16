Sign up
Photo 1628
The prairie cone wildflower meadow at Victoria Park
These wildflowers thrive in our heat. We are in the midst of 99 F. (38 C.) days and when I walked by this no mow zone the wildflowers were thriving.
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I'm from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
Tags
cone
,
wildflowers
,
law-2021
