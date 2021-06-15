Sign up
Photo 1627
Lori’s hibiscus
Lori’s hibiscus love the super hot, humid weather we are experiencing right now. The heat index was 107 F. Yesterday! We are breaking heat temperature records right now, like crazy.
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
1883
photos
118
followers
79
following
445% complete
View this month »
7
365
iPhone XR
12th June 2021 10:21am
Tags
lori
,
hibiscus
,
heat
,
records
