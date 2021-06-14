Previous
Next
Rain on Lake Grapevine by louannwarren
Photo 1626

Rain on Lake Grapevine

Driving over the lake’s dam Saturday I was lucky to catch this out of the passenger window, at 35 mph. Smile.
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
445% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and wonderful tones!
June 14th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful capture. I love seeing the rain coming out of the clouds.
June 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise