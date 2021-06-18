Sign up
Photo 1630
Walking in my neighborhood
I walk very early (7:00 AM) because of the heat during the day. Our neighborhood’s gardens are full of flowers at the moment, this is a gladiolus bed.
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
Tags
garden
,
neighborhood
,
gladiolus
,
law-2021
katy
I am glad you were able to get out early for your walk. What a gorgeous flower bed
June 18th, 2021
Carole Sandford
Such a pretty view!
June 18th, 2021
