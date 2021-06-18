Previous
Walking in my neighborhood by louannwarren
Walking in my neighborhood

I walk very early (7:00 AM) because of the heat during the day. Our neighborhood’s gardens are full of flowers at the moment, this is a gladiolus bed.
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Lou Ann

katy ace
I am glad you were able to get out early for your walk. What a gorgeous flower bed
June 18th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Such a pretty view!
June 18th, 2021  
