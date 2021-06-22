Sign up
Photo 1634
Today on my walk I saw - four Texas Wildflowers all together!
Purple Horsemint, Mexican Hat Coneflowers, Firewheels and Prairie (yellow) Coneflowers. I actually saw these a few days ago, I was so excited to have four varieties all together in the same frame.
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas.
Tags
walk
wildflowers
law-2021
