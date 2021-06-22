Previous
Today on my walk I saw - four Texas Wildflowers all together! by louannwarren
Photo 1634

Today on my walk I saw - four Texas Wildflowers all together!

Purple Horsemint, Mexican Hat Coneflowers, Firewheels and Prairie (yellow) Coneflowers. I actually saw these a few days ago, I was so excited to have four varieties all together in the same frame.
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I'm from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas.
