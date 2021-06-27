Previous
Annie’s landscape in Sonoma by louannwarren
Annie’s landscape in Sonoma

This is just one area of my friend Annie’s landscaping at her Sonoma ranch. She uses plants that don’t require a lot of water and because of the climate (sun, sun, sun) her lawn has color all year.
27th June 2021

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas.
Annie D ace
A lovely colourful and textured garden
June 27th, 2021  
