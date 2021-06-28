Previous
Annie’s roses by louannwarren
Annie’s roses

She has these pink roses in front of her home. Honestly, everywhere you look she has beautiful plants growing. I told her I would make a photo book for her!
Lou Ann

Lou Ann
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
June 29th, 2021  
katy ace
They are so pretty! I love the low POV of the photo
June 29th, 2021  
